The Electoral Commission (EC) has announced plans to update the voter register in preparation for the 2024 December polls.

The exercise is scheduled to commence on May 7 and end on May 27, 2024, and aims to ensure that new eligible voters, who have recently turned 18, have the opportunity to be included in the voter register.

Additionally, individuals who are over 18 years old but have not yet registered for a voter’s ID card will also be granted the opportunity to do so during the period.

During a May Day Forum organized by Organized Labour, Samuel Tettey, Deputy Chair of Operations at the EC, underscored the need for eligible registrants to participate in the exercise.

He also stressed that the voter register plays a crucial role in ensuring the success and integrity of elections.

“The voter register plays an important role in securing a very successful election. And for this year’s update of the voter register, the Commission has set from the 7th of May to 27th of May to update the voter register to include those who have attained the age of 18 since the last registration and those who were not able to register during the last registration exercise.”

