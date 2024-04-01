A trailer fully loaded with unidentified goods has caused a gridlock on the Akyem Sekyere section of the Accra-Kumasi Highway, near the abandoned toll booth.

The cause of the trailer veering off its lane from the Accra section onto the Kumasi section, blocking the road entirely, remains unclear.

Hundreds of vehicles returning to Accra from Kwahu and other places have been stranded in the scorching sun for over an hour.

Officers from the Police Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) are at the scene, working tirelessly to control traffic and ensure the truck is towed to restore smooth traffic flow on the stretch.

The swift completion of the dualization of the Accra Kumasi Highway could help mitigate the impact of such incidents in the future.