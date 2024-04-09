Africa World Airlines (AWA) has initiated a strategic move to deepen collaboration with Citi FM and Citi TV by paying a courtesy call on the management of the media organization.

The visiting delegation from AWA included key officials such as the Managing Director, Andy Zhang, Head of Commercial, Jonathan Kofi Appiah, Brand and Marketing Manager, Joselyn Andoh, and Service Quality Officer, Bonita Appeadu.

The team was warmly received by Bernard Avle, the General Manager of Citi FM and Citi TV, at the station’s premises in Tesano, Accra.

Joselyn Andoh, the Brand and Marketing Manager of AWA, expressed gratitude to their clients for their longstanding trust in the airline’s services.

She emphasized AWA’s commitment to maintaining excellent service delivery, highlighting the twelve-year relationship built with partners.

“We would want to thank all of you (clients) for keeping your faith in us for all these years. Africa World has been in the industry for twelve (12) years. We have consistently built that relationship with our partners over the years”.

Furthermore, Andoh underscored AWA’s intention to leverage its partnership with Citi FM/Citi TV to enhance customer service, citing ongoing collaborations since September and expressing a desire to extend and deepen these ties.

“We have a partnership with Citi FM/Citi TV and it’s been verified. We are currently looking forward to extending that partnership. We have started something with you (Citi FM/TV) since September and we are hoping that it goes beyond that,” Ms. Andoh said.

In addition to discussing their existing collaboration, AWA introduced its “Celebrations in the Air” initiative, allowing passengers to commemorate special occasions during flights. Andoh also hinted at upcoming plans to celebrate Mother’s Day with special offerings.

Jonathan Kofi Appiah, Head of Commercial for AWA, explained that the courtesy call aimed to strengthen relationships with corporate clients like Citi FM and Citi TV.

As a token of appreciation, AWA presented a miniature aircraft to the station’s management, symbolizing the airline’s highest recognition for its business partners.

