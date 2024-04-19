An anti-Israel demonstration has been held in Iran’s capital.
Hundreds of people have gathered on the streets of Tehran, with protesters holding signs opposing Israel and waving flags – both Iranian and Palestinian.
Many of those gathered can also bee seen carrying portrait’s of the country’s supreme leader Ayotollah Ali Khamenei, as well as his predecessor Ruhollah Khomeini.
