Kofi Asare, the Executive Director of the education think tank, Africa Education Watch, is urging the police to apprehend Gborbu Wulomo for unlawfully marrying an underage girl.

Nuumo Borketey Laweh XXXIII, the 63-year-old Gborbu Wulomo, faced backlash when a video of him marrying a 12-year-old girl, Naa Okromo, appeared online.

The traditional marriage ceremony, which drew a crowd, occurred on Saturday, March 30, 2024, in Nungua.

Gborbu Wulomo defended himself by stating that the girl would not be expected to fulfil marital duties.

However, an outraged Kofi Asare highlighted that Wulomo’s justification is irrelevant to the law.

In a Facebook post, on April 1, he asserted, “The law says it is illegal to marry a girl under 16. The excuse that she will not be performing conjugal duties is immaterial to the law. The cops must grab the Nungua Wulomo and cohorts now.”

The GaDangme Council has clarified that the relationship between a traditional ga priest and the 12-year-old girl is just a betrothal and not a marriage.

The Council, in a statement signed and issued by its President, Ayikoi Otoo on Monday, April 1, said it had engaged with Gborbu Wulomo and some of his elders.

It is “important to clarify that the traditional ruler has stated that the relationship with the underage girl is a betrothal and not a marriage. This distinction to us has altered the legal implications.”

“We are inclined to side with the Gborbu Wulomo since the original reportage made the point that there was another ceremony that awaited the girl to purify and prepare her for procreation.”

