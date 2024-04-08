The Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA) has called on the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) and the Sentuo Oil Refinery to make public the specifics of their relationship.

This request comes in the wake of the alleged sale of TOR to Sentuo Oil Refinery.

On Monday, April 8, ASEPA’s Executive Director, Mensah Thompson, issued a statement, revealing that on April 4, ASEPA received a whistle-blower alert from a TOR insider about a meeting between TOR management and the Chinese-owned private oil refinery, Sentuo Oil Refinery Ltd.

The meeting was allegedly to discuss the sale of the national refinery to Sentuo.

“The meeting we were informed lasted from 10 am to 1 pm at the premises of the TOR after which there was a large celebration at Sentuo Oil Refinery Ltd to celebrate the outcome of the supposed meeting. The said meeting till now has not been reported in the media neither has Tema Oil Refinery issued an official statement on the matter,” it added.

In response to this, ASEPA announced that it is invoking the Right to Information Law to compel both TOR and Sentuo Oil Refinery to disclose the nature of their relationship and whether TOR has been outrightly sold to Sentuo, whether Sentuo has assumed management of TOR, or if certain aspects of TOR’s operations have been transferred to Sentuo.

“The RTI request would also demand from the management of TOR to disclose to the general public the content of the April 4th meeting between both parties and what the ramifications are for the future of TOR,” it added.

ASEPA emphasised that TOR, as a public institution, has a duty of care to the citizens, therefore, it must ensure that it maintains the highest level of transparency required under Ghanaian law in all its operations and management.