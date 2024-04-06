The Ashanti Regional Security Council (REGSEC) has announced the strengthening of security measures as political parties begin active campaigning ahead of the general elections.

The council has cautioned political party members to refrain from causing trouble, as it will deal with troublemakers without fear or favour.

Although the Electoral Commission, the Ghana Police Service, and major stakeholders have assured efforts to ensure free and fair elections, the Ashanti Regional Security Council said it is also strengthening measures to complement these efforts.

The Ashanti Regional Minister, who is also the chairman of the Ashanti Regional Security Council, Simon Osei-Mensah, revealed this during the inauguration of the Subin Constituency campaign team.

He said, “In the region, we put security on high alert. I have three persons who are professionals, always assembled and ready to work. We are not going to consider any crime as party-related. Crime is a crime, crime has no party colours so whoever commits a crime, the law will deal with him as expected.”

He also disclosed to Citi News that various security agencies have been charged to educate and sensitize the public on security issues ahead of the election.

“Several of the security agencies have been to radio stations to conduct education for the general public. For instance, the police have been doing, the fire service has also been doing. Recently we had the Immigration and Customs also educating the general public on some of the security measures.”

