The former leader of the defunct Hiplife/Hip-hop music group 4X4; Captain Planet has lost his mother.

In a heartbreaking post on X, Captain Planet revealed that his mother died on Saturday, April 20,2024.

In the post, he acknowledged death as one of his greatest fears. Calling upon the lord for solace, the celebrated rapper prayed for his mother to find eternal peace.

“My biggest FEAR in LIFE just happened. Death took a shot at me yesterday and wounded me so badly. I still trust you, Lord. Eternal rest grant unto her. Rest Well Mama My Forever First Love” His heartfelt message read

