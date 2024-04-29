The Chief of Staff Akosua Frema Osei-Opare has rallied residents of Ejisu to throw their support behind the New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate, Kwabena Boateng, ahead of Tuesday’s by-election.

With the seat left vacant following the passing of the sitting NPP MP, John Ampontuah Kumah, Osei-Opare emphasised the importance of voting for continuity and progress in the constituency.

In a passionate appeal to her fellow Ejisu natives, she highlighted the need to vote overwhelmingly for Lawyer Boateng.

“Voting massively for Lawyer Kwabena Boateng will not only restore confidence in the government but also re-energise the grassroots towards the elections in 2024,” she stated.

The call to action comes after she embarked on a mission of voter education, seeking to engage and empower voters ahead of Tuesday’s by-election. With her deep ties to the community, her message resonates strongly with many Ejisu residents, who see her as a trusted leader and advocate for their interests.

Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission (EC) has published the Notice of Poll, indicating six candidates vying for the vacant seat. Among them are three Independent candidates and three political parties.

The political party candidates include Esther Osei of the CPP, Kwabena Boateng of the NPP, and Beatrice Boakye of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG).

Additionally, former NPP Member of Parliament and Deputy Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwabena Owusu Aduomi, is running as an Independent candidate, along with Gabriel Agyemang Joseph and Attakorah Joseph.