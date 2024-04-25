Multiple award-winning gospel singer Diana Hamilton, Brand Ambassador for Awake Purified Drinking Water, applauded the company’s ongoing commitment to helping children with heart disease.

Awake Purified Drinking Water recently donated GHC150,000 to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital’s Cardiothoracic Centre through their “One4Life” charity project. This marks the first quarterly donation of 2024, highlighting the initiative’s continued support.

“One4Life” makes a real difference by contributing 10 Pesewas from every 500ml bottle of Awake Purified Drinking Water purchased. These funds have already helped hundreds of children receive critical heart treatments.

Speaking to the press after the donation, Diana Hamilton expressed her delight with the project’s impact, stating, “Witnessing the positive changes brought about by ‘One4Life’ is truly heartwarming. We’re committed to doing even more in the future.”

She extended gratitude to Ghanaians who support Awake Purified Drinking Water. “Thanks to your purchases…you’re directly contributing to improving the lives of children with heart conditions.” She said

The “One4Life” initiative has demonstrably improved the lives of many children. This increased funding will further empower the Cardiothoracic Centre to deliver exceptional care to those who need it most.

Diana Hamilton won the ‘Artiste Of The Year’ at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards in 2021. She became the first Female gospel musician to achieve such a feat.