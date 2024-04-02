The Mankralo of the Nungua traditional area has clarified that the marriage between 63-year-old Gborbu Wulomo and 12-year-old Naa Okromo is purely customary and does not come with sexual duties.

The customary ceremony was streamed online on Saturday, March 30, 2024, and has angered many prompting calls for the apprehension of the Gborbu Wulomo.

Addressing the concerns raised after the ceremony, the Nungua Mankralo said: “What happened on Saturday is a rite for Naa Yoomo Ayamoadey traditional rites. Someone may ask about the connection between Naa Ayemoede and the Gborbu Wulomo who is the spiritual head or the overlord of the GaDangbe state and upon assuming office as the Gborbu Wulomo, he customarily has four wives that aid him in attending to his traditional duties in the Gborbu temple.

“Outside the Gborbu temple, he has another customary wife and traditional concubines, all customary. They also aid him in carrying out his traditional duties outside the Gborbu temple.”

Speaking on the Citi Breakfast Show on Citi FM on Tuesday, April 2, the Mankralo told Bernard Avle that the marriage has no sexual connotations.

“She [Naa Ayemoede] sits on a virgin stool and that stool is purely reserved for virgins. Gborbu Wulomo has four wives, one is almost 96 years, the second one is around 70 years, the third one is around 30 years and this one is 13 years and it is purely customary and there is nothing sexual about it.

“When the traditional rite is being performed, it is performed in the sense of marriage because that is how the customs stipulate us to do because aside Naa Ayemoede, all the other wives have their husbands.”

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital