Dr. Alfred Gardemor, Vice President of the Ghana Optometric Association, has called for the government’s intervention to subsidise the cost of glaucoma treatment to mitigate its impact.

Ghana is facing a significant public health challenge as glaucoma cases continue to rise, making it the second highest in Africa after Nigeria.

According to a report by Health Journal, African Vision and Eye Health, almost eight out of every 100 Ghanaians aged 30 and above, and nine out of every 100 Ghanaians aged 40 and above, have glaucoma.

One in every five people in the country is blind due to the disease, making it one of the primary causes of blindness in Ghana.

The rising number of cases is not due to specific behaviours but rather improved detection methods.

However, managing glaucoma in Ghana remains challenging due to inadequate hospital facilities, limited availability of essential equipment, and expensive medications.

Dr. Gardemor, in an interview with Citi News, urged the government to intervene to subsidise the cost of glaucoma treatment to mitigate its impact.

He emphasized the need for better-equipped hospitals and affordable medications to manage the condition more effectively.