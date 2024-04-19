The government has commenced the rehabilitation of major roads within communities in the Ejisu Municipality, pledging to ensure the completion of the projects.

Roads and Highways Minister, Francis Asenso Boakye, who led officials of the Ministry to inspect the ongoing projects on Thursday, April 18, dismissed assertions that the projects were being done because of the upcoming by-election in the area.

The Ministry said the government is undertaking about 32 road infrastructure projects within the Ejisu Constituency which are being carried out by the Urban, Feeder and Highway Departments.

The Minister noted that the contracts were awarded in the past three months when the late Member of Parliament for Ejisu, John Ampontuah Kumah was still alive.

He insists the constructions are not solely for the upcoming by-election in the Constituency.

“Currently, about 32 projects are going on in the municipality, these projects include urban roads, Ghana Highway authority, and Feeder roads projects. I’m satisfied with the work going on, the contractors are some of the best we have.

“I’m confident they will continue to work very hard so that we can complete the project as scheduled. None of these projects was awarded in the last three months. These are not by-election projects, the past three years some of the projects have been going on. The MP who passed on was instrumental in making sure that these projects are designed and constructed. Rest assured; these are not by-election projects; these are normal projects the ministry is implementing.”

Contractors are currently working on projects located in communities including Achiakrom, Abankro, Donyina, Onwe and Adako Jachie.

