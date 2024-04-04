The Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) has expressed concerns over the Electricity Company of Ghana’s failure to provide a load-shedding timetable for customers amidst ongoing power outages.

For several months now, parts of Ghana have been experiencing intermittent power supply, commonly known as ‘Dumsor’.

There has been an ongoing dispute between ECG and GRIDCo regarding the power outages.

In a compliance letter sent to the Ministry of Energy, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, dated March 28, GRIDCo voiced serious concerns about ECG’s failure to follow the load-shedding management instructions issued by the National System Control Center (NSCC).

GRIDCo stated that ECG’s non-compliance poses a significant risk to the stability of the power grid, citing instances where ECG’s failure to comply has led to a drop in system frequency in some areas.

“We note with grave concern the repeated instances where Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) Operations personnel fail to follow load management instructions issued by the SCC. This non-compliance poses a significant threat to the stability of the power grid, potentially leading to: Avoidable power outages for customers and system collapse.

“The SCC routinely communicates load management directives to ECG Operations. However, these instructions are often either not effected or inadequately implemented. This results in a decline in system frequency, triggering:

• The operation of the Automatic Frequency Load Shedding (AFLS) relays,

• SCC having to disconnect feeders serving bulk customers to correct the decaying frequency.”

GRIDCo has stated that instances where they are blamed for emergency disconnections do not accurately reflect the current situation. They added that ECG’s disregard for load management instructions is a breach of regulations.

“When these emergency disconnections occur, ECG publishes customer notices attributing the loss of power supply to GRIDCo, which is not an accurate description of the current situation. Furthermore, ECG’s disregard for load management instructions is a clear violation of the regulations.”

As a result, GRIDCo is urging the Minister, to intervene to ensure ECG complies with the issuance of a load shedding timetable.

“We therefore bring this to your kind attention, Honourable Minister, and seek your urgent intervention to ensure cooperation from ECG with respect to load management operations.”

