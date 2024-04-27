Afrobeat icon King Promise made Ghana proud with a magnificent performance at the Tipsy Unicorn Beach House on April 26, 2024, in Singapore.

The magnificent performance marked the launch of King Promise’s Asia Tour. A video obtained by GhanaWeekend shows the “Terminator” monster hitmaker enchanting the tumultuous crowd with a world-class set.

He belted out a string of his greatest hits, sending the crowd into a frenzy. The peak of his unflinching performance was when he performed his newest hit song ‘Paris’.

His performance was magical due to his great microphone technique and coordination with the crowd, making it a delight to watch.

King Promise made history as the first Ghanaian artiste to host a sold-out concert in Singapore. The Afrobeat icon will continue the Asian Tour with live performances in Bali’s Atlas Beach Club on April 27 and Jakarta on May 3.

Watch the performance below