The Director of the Ghana School of Law, Barima Yaw Kodie Oppong, has identified several areas where litigation is common.

The Manwerehene of Akyem Abuakwa pointed out land, marriage, and commercial matters as the main areas where legal disputes often arise.

In an interview on The Point of View on Citi TV, he indicated that land litigation surpasses all other cases, with matrimonial and commercial cases following in that sequence.

“Obviously it is land, but don’t be surprised even the Bible acknowledges that it is the number one inheritance. If you take life aside, the most important thing God gave us is land.

“Sometimes I rank it next to human capital. Land litigation won’t be less than 70%, 7 out of 10 cases are land-related. Matrimonial cases are also high, yeah divorce and so on are also high and commercial cases,” he stated.

