The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has announced upward adjustments in its fees and charges for services effective Monday April 1, 2024.

The Ministry in a statement clarified that this decision aligns with the 2023 fees and charges regulations, L.I.2481.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration wishes to inform its valued clients that, in accordance with the fees and charges (Miscellaneous provisions) Regulations, 2023 (L.I 2481). There will be an adjustment in the fees and charges for all services provided by the Ministry. The adjustment will take effect from Monday, 1st April, 2024.”

Processing fee for expedited 48-page passport now costs GHS800, while 32 pages application is GHS700.

“Expedited Application 48 Pages GHS 800.00. Expedited Application 32 Pages GHS 700.00.

Standard Application 32 Pages GHS 500.00. Standard Application 48 Pages GHS 644.00.”

