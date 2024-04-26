A member of the Education Committee of Parliament, Joseph Kwame Kumah, has disclosed that the committee would be embarking on a fact-finding visit to Senior High Schools to verify the distribution of tablets to students.

President Akufo-Addo recently announced the distribution of smart tablets to 1.3 million senior high school students nationwide at the launch of the Ghana Smart Schools Project in Accra on March 25, 2024.

In an interview with Citi News, the Kintampo North MP says the Education Committee, charged with oversight responsibility for educational policies, has not yet had the opportunity to inspect the tablets and their components.

“Just for the international news to carry it and say the Ghanaian government is doing well, they are giving tablets to senior high school students. Meanwhile, when you come to the ground, it is selective, which is not fair. We are yet, as a committee, to follow up. We will be doing what we call a visitation to some of the schools. We also asked the minister during our workshop recently in Koforidua that we would like to have a meeting with the minister and the suppliers to even explain to us what is entailed in the whole tablet. But to be frank with you, we have not yet seen the product physically as a committee.”

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital