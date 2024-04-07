The United States Ambassador to Ghana, Virginia E. Palmer, has urged the 2024 Peace Corps volunteers to dedicate themselves to enhancing food security and healthcare in Ghana. Ambassador Palmer made these remarks during an interview following the inauguration of the 2024 Peace Corps Volunteers for Agriculture and Health on Thursday, April 4. Comprising 20 individuals from diverse states, these volunteers have received training across multiple disciplines, including health, agriculture, and technology. Emphasizing a bottom-up approach, the ambassador highlighted that the volunteers’ efforts will not only address immediate needs but also contribute to the long-term economic development of Ghana.

“They talked about what they learned here. And the people that they taught are either agricultural skills or science or healthcare skills. They will then go on and teach various communities these skills. So the effects are very lasting. Any improvements of those areas improve the livelihood of families and improve Ghana’s economy overall. So, it starts with individual families and communities and builds to Ghana’s economic health and prosperity,” the Ambassador said.

The US Ambassador to Ghana further explained that Ghana is currently bouncing back from economic hardships making the expertise of the volunteers necessary to contribute their quota to the recovery.

“As Peace Corp volunteers, we expect you to contribute to your community needs through each farmland and each clinic. And you are here at a very interesting and tough time for Ghana. Inflation is high, and I think Ghana is coming out of really tough times but the work you will do will help Ghana return to normalcy,” Ambassador Palmer advised.

Peace Corps volunteers who are set to explore and impact Ghanaian society shared how excited they were to be part of the Peace Corps programme.

“I’ve had a really exciting time. My main site is in the Bono Region. Every day, I will go to the clinic and help the staff there. For the community, we are working on a toilet project, so we are helping build them to help solve open defecation,” Vanessa Jones, a volunteer from New York said.

Another volunteer from Pennsylvania, Victoria Bajek stated, “I’m just excited to be here. I will be working in the Northern Region I am excited to learn from others and assist in any way to help. I am also excited about the cross-cultural aspects of it.”

The swearing-in ceremony of the Peace Corps volunteers is a significant milestone in the journey of Volunteers as they officially begin their service.

BACKGROUND

Peace Corps Ghana traces its roots and mission to 1961 when President John F. Kennedy sent the very first 52 Peace Corps Volunteers to serve their country in the cause of peace by living and working in Ghana. The volunteers were received by the first Ghana President, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah on August 30, 1961.

Since then, more than 5,000 Peace Corps Volunteers have served in Ghana.

In addition to promoting peace, friendship, and sustainable development, the Peace Corps in Ghana is also focusing on Innovations concerning climate change.

The volunteers will work with the community partners to identify and put into practice strategies that support climate priorities and national goals.

Thirty-five Peace Corps Ghana Volunteers are currently serving in six regions across the country namely; Bono East, Eastern, Greater Accra, Northern, Oti and Volta Region.

The inauguration has taken the number of volunteers to 55 across the country.

—-

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital