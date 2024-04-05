Professor Baffour Agyeman-Duah, a former UN senior governance advisor, has advocated for mandatory mental health assessments for aspiring high-ranking officials in Ghana.

He stressed the critical importance of prioritizing the mental well-being of potential officeholders due to the profound impact their decisions can have on the nation.

Drawing from international practices, Prof. Agyeman-Duah urged Ghana to adopt similar measures where mental health evaluations are obligatory for those seeking public office.

He raised concerns about whether Ghana has ever conducted such assessments for individuals aspiring to hold public positions, emphasizing the necessity for scrutiny to prevent potential risks to society.

In an interview on Asaase Radio, Prof. Agyeman-Duah highlighted his apprehensions regarding the campaign promises being made by individuals vying for higher office in the lead-up to the 2024 elections.

He specifically mentioned a proposal by Presidential hopeful Nana Kwame Bediako, known as Cheddar, who pledged to dredge the sea to Kumasi.

Expressing scepticism about such grand promises, he questioned the credibility and integrity of candidates making such claims.

Prof. Agyeman-Duah cautioned against the potential consequences of unrealistic pledges and emphasized the need for thorough background assessments of individuals seeking leadership roles in the country.

“As you know, on the campaign trail, people are making all kinds of promises and somebody is even suggesting dredging the sea to somewhere up north. You wonder what their background or integrity is,” he said.

Presidential hopeful Nana Kwame Bediako and leader of the New Force, known as ‘Cheddar’ has proposed to dredge the sea to Kumasi.

Cheddar believes that the proposed dredging project will enable ships to dock in Kumasi upon completion, thereby boosting import and export activities in the Ashanti region.

