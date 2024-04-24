The General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, has expressed confidence in the abilities of Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, the running mate of the party’s Presidential Candidate, John Dramani Mahama.

During the formal presentation of Prof Opoku-Agyemang on Wednesday, April 24, at the Kofi Ohene Konadu Auditorium at the University of Professional Studies (UPSA), Mr Kwetey stated that Prof Opoku-Agyemang will restore the dignity of the office of the president.

The General Secretary of the NDC also expressed hope that the combination of John Mahama and Prof. Opoku-Agyemang will bring relief to Ghanaians when elected in the 2024 polls.

He said the current office occupied by the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has been degraded to the lowest level.

“The country is in a state of collapse, not in the physical form, the real collapse of our country is a moral collapse we have seen nearly 8 years. The state of this beautiful country is at an all-time low. The suffering Ghanaians are looking to breathe again.

“People of Ghana cannot breathe. The level of pain, the suffering, the hardship, the lies, the dishonesty, corruption is choking Ghana to the maximum level.

“We believe she’s in a position to support our flagbearer to bring relief and hope to Ghanaians. In the last 8-years, we have seen the office she’s going to assume brought to its lowest level. The office has become an office that is simply an epitome of deception, lack of credibility, lack of trustworthiness, and corruption, taking this country to a level where governance has become a joke.

“In you, Naana Jane, we see an individual who is not just an integrity but an individual who will restore that office to a place it used to be. The office today has been degraded, we believe you will restore that office.”

