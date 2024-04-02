Bible Teacher, Rev. Gottfried Osei-Mensah has expressed concern about the proliferation of churches in various universities.

He lamented the shift of universities worshipping under a single entity known as the Scripture Union (SU).

In an interview on The Point of View on Citi TV, Rev. Gottfried Osei-Mensah criticized the Christian Council for allowing the establishment of different churches on campuses, neglecting the Scripture Union.

The former executive secretary of the Lausanne Committee for World Evangelization accused the Christian Council of undermining the principles of the gospel on campuses, which unite students from different denominational backgrounds.

“I went twice to the Christian Council to talk to them about this matter and I said, you know on the campuses, we come from different churches. But the Lord has brought us all together there and we have a responsibility, a mission to the universities. And I said the best thing that could happen is all of us coming from different churches and yet the group on campus, see us as one in the Christian Union. And therefore, when we bring the gospel out there, they can see that even though we come from different churches, we are one.

“I said to them, but now you are beginning to establish your churches, church groups on campuses. And I said you are dividing the testimony the Lord has given to us, as one group, bringing the gospel to the students. You have already undermined it.

“I don’t think they had any answer to that, but they carried on anyway. It’s very sad, because in our diversity, there was a very powerful witness. There was no reason why anybody should listen to us. We haven’t got anything sort of a thing, apart from the fact that, we were all Christians the Lord has brought us together and we were testifying to the whole campuses as to what the Lord has given to them.”

