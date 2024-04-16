Opening on Tuesday next week, Propak Ghana returns for the 2nd Edition of the industry-leading event for the packaging, plastics, processing and print industries.

Taking place from the 23rd – 25th April at the Grand Arena, ICC, Castle Road, Accra more than 2,500 industry professionals are expected to attend to connect with over 100 brands in attendance from around the world.

Headline Sponsors, Mohinani Group return with their flagship stand and speaking position and the Association of Ghana Industries once again endorse the event as Lead Industry Partner.

This year’s Gold Sponsors are Jaykay Global Industries and Tetrapak West Africa showcasing Propak’s position as the premium event for the manufacturing industry in Ghana.

The conference sessions taking place at the exhibition are now complete and have been curated as a series of discussions featuring leaders and innovators from a cross-section of sectors, designed to spark meaningful conversations within the industry and its auxiliary services.

The first day will bring together a wide range of companies and sessions that cover Smarter Packaging, Packaging Innovation, the impact of Digital Printing on branding and labelling and opportunities in Sustainable Packaging in Ghana.

The second day has been put together in collaboration with the events Strategic Partners, KPMG, under the theme of ‘Winning with Sustainability’.

The day will revolve around the central theme of sustainability with the day split to look at ‘Thriving with Sustainable Finance’ in the morning and ‘Empowering Sustainable Innovation’ in the afternoon. As ever, KPMG’s knowledge and understanding of the subject area will provide exceptional insight for all those in attendance. On the third and final day, the sessions switch to trainer lead Executive Masterclasses, Powered by the Africa Trade Academy.

With a session covering ‘Branding, Packaging and Labelling’ followed by ‘Opportunities for export marketing and AfCFTA Trade’, there is truly something for everyone at Propak Ghana.

But that’s not all that is in store with the brands traveling to the event from across the globe to showcase their products and services. With Resitech, Kane-Em Industries, Tinpack Industries and Finepack Industries all taking stands alongside Almassa for Recycling – Egypt, Casfil – Portugal, Elecster Oyj – Finland, Royal Kaak – Netherlands and Windmoeller & Holscher – Germany, to name just a handful of those on the exhibition floor, the event plays host to many of the biggest names in the industry.

With all that, it only makes sense that if you haven’t already, make sure you have registered to attend at www.propakghana.com