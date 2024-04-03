Political Science Lecturer at the University of Ghana, Professor Ransford Gyampo, has alleged that KPMG has submitted the audit report on the revenue mobilization contract between Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Ltd (SML) and the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

He is, therefore, urging the president to make the report public for the consumption of Ghanaians and the media.

The political science lecturer in an open letter to the president highlighted the importance of transparency and accountability in the governance of Ghana, intimating that Ghanaians have the right to know the contents of the report.

Below is Professor Ransford Gyampo’s full letter.

Open Letter to President Akufo Addo

Dear President Akufo Addo, I am told KPMG has submitted its report on the SML deal. Given that there were serious allegations of corruption about the deal by a media house, I write as a Citizen to respectfully remind you that, you cannot sit on the report. The good people of Ghana have the RIGHT to know the contents of the report, and this is a simple truism that must not elude any government that believes in the dogmas of accountability and transparency.

The guys in the media who reported the matter and made serious allegations of corruption about the deal, may, for whatever reason, suddenly not be interested in pushing you to get the report out. But, you do not need the media to force you to do the needful. You used to advocate for human rights many years ago, when you weren’t President of Ghana, and you probably know better than all Ghanaians that, the good people of Ghana, have the right to know what is contained in the KPMG work on the SML.

At the moment, rumors are being peddled that, you probably want to “cover-up” or tamper with the report. A simple swift publication of the report would prevent these rumors from festering. Respectfully, Sir, even though you are done and exiting, I think you must be interested in the legacy you are leaving behind in promoting good governance, accountability, transparency, responsiveness and in the fight against corruption. You must also be interested in how your last minute actions and inactions impact on the electoral fortunes of the political organization that birthed your presidency.

My teacher, Prof E. Gyimah-Boadi has publicly noted that your track record in the fight against corruption is in tatters. In my candid view, the timeous release of the KPMG report on the SML deal, would be helpful in shaping and improving this track record. All is not lost, Mr President, there is some room for improvement. Please release the KPMG Report on the SML deal, for the good people of Ghana have the right to know.

Thank you.

