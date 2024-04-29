The Electoral Commission (EC) has announced its readiness for Tuesday’s by-election in Ejisu, Ashanti region.

Following the unfortunate passing of the Ejisu Member of Parliament, John Kumah, the EC declared the by-election to fill the vacant seat, scheduled for April 30.

Dr Serebour Quaicoe, Director of Electoral Services at the EC, assured that all necessary materials were ready and would be distributed at dawn.

Dr Quaicoe emphasised that officials had undergone thorough training to ensure a smooth process and underscored that the election is set to follow the standard hours, starting at 7 am and ending at 5 pm, as applicable to general elections.

He noted that the results will be declared at the coalition centre, which will be located at the Catholic Church in Ejisu.

“If you come to Ejisu District Office you will realise that we have packaged all the materials in the ballot boxes. We are ready to take off but we’ve decided that we will start the distribution at dawn. So everything is available all officials have been trained and we are ready to deploy the materials to the venue.”

“Every general election starts at 7 am and ends at 5 pm and they apply to by-elections too…The result will be declared at the Coalition Centre. We are using the Catholic Church in Ejisu,” he stated.

Meanwhile, the EC has dismissed allegations of collusion with a political party to manipulate the outcome of Tuesday’s by-election in Ejisu.

The claims were made by the campaign team of Independent Candidate Kwabena Owusu Aduomi, who accused the New Patriotic Party (NPP) of engaging in ballot stuffing.

In response to these accusations, the Ashanti Regional Director of the Electoral Commission, Benjamin Bannor Bio, has assured all parties involved that the EC will maintain transparency and integrity throughout the electoral process.

He urged candidates to trust the system and provide effective agents who are well-versed in the electoral process to safeguard their rights.

Mr Bio emphasized that the EC’s primary goal is to ensure a credible poll that accurately reflects the will of the voters. He encouraged candidates to have faith in the commission’s ability to conduct a fair and transparent election.

“As a commission, we are going to do what we do best. We are going to demonstrate to the general public what the commission has, thus a system that’s so transparent and verified that at the end of the exercise, the results that will be declared will be the true desire of the people who voted.

“And to the candidates, I’m advising them to trust the system and provide agents who are very effective, who know the process, who can defend their rights. But not bringing anyone noisy and loud and you think you have a good agent,” he stated.

