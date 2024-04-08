The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has once again insisted that there are no power outages, commonly referred to as “dumsor,” occurring in the country.

According to ECG, there is currently no load-shedding, contrary to some reports circulating.

Demands for a load-shedding timetable have not yielded any results as both the ECG and the Minister of Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, insist that the power distributor is not shedding load.

In a communiqué, ECG stated that some 630 of its overloaded transformers were to blame for the power cuts, but its managing director, Samuel Dubik Mahama, told journalists after a meeting with the Mines and Energy Committee of Parliament that the challenges with its transformers have been addressed.

“The assurance is that we are doing our best. The lights are going to stay on. Most of the transformers that we spoke about and the intensification exercises are almost done. So we should just stay positive. There will be a proper statement as to the way forward. We are currently not shedding load. So we are not shedding load.”

