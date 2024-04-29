Yaa Serwaa Sarpong, the Director of Support Services at Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Ltd (SML), has strongly refuted claims of receiving GH¢1,061,054,778.00 for a revenue mobilisation contract with the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).

President Akufo-Addo commissioned KPMG on January 2 to audit the contract between the GRA and SML. Following the audit, KPMG reported that SML had been paid a total of GH¢1,061,054,778.00 from 2018 to the present.

SML had earlier denied the payments.

In an interview on Citi TV’s Point of View, Madam Yaa Serwaa maintained that they have only been compensated 0.05 pesewas per litre for their work, contradicting KPMG’s quoted amount.

“That is what is in the report, and that is what we say we disagree, and we have not received any GHS1billion, we have only been given 0.05 pesewas per a litre for the performance,” she insisted.

When questioned about the total amount paid to them, she responded, “I’m not the accountant, I can’t say that now. KPMG’s amount is not true, because we have not received that.”

After a comprehensive review of the audit report, the president also agreed with the recommendation to cease the upstream petroleum and minerals audit services previously offered to the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) by SML.

