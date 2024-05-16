The 2024 edition of Citi FM/Citi TV‘s ‘Literacy Challenge for Junior High School Students has duly been launched with a GH¢10,000 reward and a trophy up for grabs for the winner.

Interested contestants are to write an essay on the topic “In not less than 600 words, write about the role of the youth in shaping the future of Ghana. What changes would you like to see, and how can young people contribute to making them happen?”

Scripts should be handwritten, endorsed by the parents of the writer, and submitted with full contact details at the front desk of Citi FM/Citi TV or mailed through P.O. Box GP14123, Accra Central.

Head of Programmes Production for Citi FM/Citi TV Apiorkor Seyiram Ashong-Abbey announcing the launch on the Citi Breakfast Show on Citi FM, told the host, Bernard Avle that The Literacy Challenge “will be in three stages, an essay competition, a written test to be taken by the top 50, and a live quiz by the final 10 shortlisted writers.”

‘The Literacy Challenge’ identifies and rewards the most outstanding JHS students in the country after a series of rigorous tests.

The Literacy Challenge is powered by 97.3 Citi FM, with support from Citi TV.

The 2024 edition is sponsored by Ghana Gas and Wilmar Africa, the producers of Frytol and Fortune Rice.

Dzikunu Nelson Armstrong of the Jireh International School at Ashaiman emerged winner of the 2023 edition.

