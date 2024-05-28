The first batch of pilgrims for the 2024 Hajj is set to depart from the Tamale International Airport to the Holy City of Mecca in Saudi Arabia today, Tuesday, May 28.

Over 4,000 pilgrims are expected to participate in this year’s Hajj.

In an interview with Citi News, Abdul-Rahman Gomda, Communications Director for the Hajj Board, urged pilgrims to cooperate with organisers to ensure a smooth experience.

“They [Pilgrims] should learn to be with us. They should take instructions from us. There have been instances where people don’t take instructions from us. You tell them what to do and they want to do what they want to do.

“That is especially being a religious exercise, there is a need for them to be very religious so that they get the spiritual dividends which made them go there.

“That is why we have established the Dawah committee made up of Islamic clergymen, many of who even studied in Saudi Arabia and who guide them, especially at the various stations of the pilgrimage; the recitals, the glorification of the creator, what to do and what not to do and the like.”

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital