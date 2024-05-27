The 5th Edition of the national public speaking competition commenced with great enthusiasm at Aburi Girls’ Senior High School, under the theme “Building Bridges of Trust Towards Peaceful Elections in Ghana.” This event marked a significant effort to engage the youth in promoting peace and democracy ahead of the upcoming elections.

The launch, held on May 24, 2024, gathered neighbouring schools like Accra Academy, PRESEC Legon, Ebenezer SHS Dansoman, Okuapemman SHS, Mamfe Methodist Girls SHS, Adonten SHS, Aburi SECTECH and Diaspora Girls Aburi as well as educators, policymakers, and notable public figures committed to fostering a culture of trust and peaceful electoral processes.

The competition, an initiative aimed at enhancing public speaking skills among High School Students, also serves as a platform to encourage young Ghanaians to actively participate in the democratic process.

Opening Ceremony Highlights

The event began with a heartwarming welcome address by the Headmistress of Aburi Girls’ SHS, Mrs Cynthia Anim, who emphasized the importance of educating young minds on the values of trust and peaceful coexistence. She highlighted the role of effective communication in bridging divides and promoting mutual understanding among diverse communities. “The role of the youth in this mission cannot be overstated”.

Chairman’s Remarks – Eastern Regional Director of Education

In her speech, the Chairperson of the occasion, the Eastern Regional Director of Education – Dr. Mrs. Ivy A. Ansah underscored the competition’s critical role in national development. “Today, as we launch the 5th Edition of this esteemed competition, we are not merely celebrating the art of public speaking; we are fostering a generation of young leaders equipped to drive Ghana’s progress”.

Keynote Address – Executive Director, National Peace Council

In his keynote address, the Executive Secretary of the National Peace Council, Mr George Amoh, emphasized the critical importance of the competition’s theme in the context of national unity and democratic integrity as Ghana gears towards the crucial December general elections. “As we gather here today to inaugurate the 5th Edition of the National Public Speaking Competition, we are reminded of the profound impact that trust and peaceful dialogue have on our society. ‘Building Bridges of Trust Towards Peaceful Elections in Ghana’ is not just an aspirational theme; it is a necessary endeavour for our nation’s stability”.

Keynote Address – Omanhene of Aburi Traditional Area

The Omanhene of Aburi Traditional Area, Nana Otubuo Gyan Kwasi II, who spoke passionately in the Akuapem dialect highlighted the deep cultural and societal importance of the competition. “It is a great pride and honour for me to be part of the launch of the 5th Edition of the National Public Speaking Competition. Welcome home! ‘Building Bridges of Trust Towards Peaceful Elections in Ghana,’ is not only timely but also essential for our collective progress”.

Best Orator’s Speech

The reigning Champion of the 2023 NPSC, Miss Nana Akua Owusu, took the stage with a blend of humility and inspiration. “Standing before you today as last year’s champion is a testament to the transformative power of this competition. The journey was challenging, yet incredibly rewarding, teaching me the value of articulation, confidence, and most importantly, the impact of using my voice for a greater cause. This year’s theme, ‘Building Bridges of Trust Towards Peaceful Elections in Ghana,’ resonates deeply with me. It reminds us that our words can unite, heal, and lead. To my up-coming competitors, remember that your voices matter. Use it to advocate for trust, peace, and unity in our beloved nation. Together, we can build the bridges that will carry Ghana towards a more prosperous and peaceful future.”

Competition Overview

The NPSC is open to all students in Senior High Schools across the country. In a space of one month, students are expected to submit their 3-minute freestyle Advocacy/Entry Video on the theme. Any number of students can be part of the video. Madam Bertha Amanor, the NPSC-Ghana Coordinator reminded students to ensure they submit videos that are audible, have clear visuals, very creative, deep content and highly relevant policy recommendations.

After shortlisting of best entry videos, there shall be in-person zonal/quarter-finals, semis and grand finale. Find more details on www.npscghana.com or @npscghana on all social media pages.

During the in-person contests, these young orators will go through different stages as they present speeches that reflect their understanding and vision of a peaceful electoral process. The competition is designed to test their ability to articulate ideas clearly, persuasively, and passionately.

