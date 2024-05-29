Kumasi Asante Kotoko Sporting Club goalkeeper Frederick Asare has been called up to the Black Stars squad for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. He is the only player from the Ghana Premier League named in the squad.

Ghana is scheduled to play against Mali on June 6 in Bamako and Central African Republic on June 10 at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi. Ghana is attempting to qualify for the World Cup for the fifth time.

The latest call-ups to Ghana’s National Men’s Football Team were announced on Wednesday, May 29, by Black Stars head coach Otto Addo at a Press event held at the Ghana Football Association Headquarters.

Asare is one of three goalkeepers called up to the 26-man squad with Lawrence Ati-Zigi and Joseph Wollacott being the other stoppers named.

25-year-old former Accra Lions player, Asare, has starred for Kotoko in the 2023-2024 Ghana Premier League season after taking up the starting spot from veteran Ibrahim Danlad.

He has made 17 league appearances, kept 10 clean sheets and conceded 10 goals; he manned the post in Kotoko’s impressive 2-0 win over archrival Accra Hearts of Oak recently.