The President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, has revealed that approximately 60% to 70% of Ghanaian media houses are owned by politicians.

He raised concerns about the majority of media ownership being held by politicians, expressing unease over the secrecy surrounding media financiers.

According to the GJA President, unchecked political ownership in the media could potentially lead to politicians controlling public discourse.

In an interview with Bernard Avle on The Point of View on Citi TV, he reiterated his call for the National Communication Authority (NCA) to disclose the list of media financiers to dispel speculations.

“I have always said that the NCA must sit up, they are working for the public. And for that matter, it is important that at least we know the brains, financiers, or faces behind most of the media houses. Regardless, of whether they like it or yes, we know. If they want to put it on record they want to make it an official document.

“For us not to be guessing or maybe silence some of these rumours, or guess that will help. But we at the helm of affairs, we know that as we speak to you, about 60% to 70% of the ownership of media houses are all politicians.,” Mr Dwumfour disclosed.

He further revealed that some non-politicians act as lobbyists for politicians.

“Some of them, non-politicians are actually fronting for politicians,” he said.

