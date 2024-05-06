The Accra Indie Filmfest (AiF) celebrates the 6th edition of its innovative short film festivals under the theme “Africa to the world, the world to Africa” and is slated for 29th July to 3rd August 2024.

After several months of film reviews, in-depth analysis and programming deliberations, 63 short films have finally been considered which include animation, narrative films, music films, student films, documentaries and digital stories from 30 countries to be screened and celebrated as part of this year’s edition of the festival.

The 7-member jury comprised seasoned filmmakers and film critics including Carl Kwesi Earl-Ocran (UK), Burak Oguz Saguner (Turkey), Ruth Nazzinda (Uganda), Ambrose B. Cooke (Burkina Faso), Omoladun Adenuga (Nigeria), Tony Asankomah (Ghana), and Mpho Ramathuthu (South Africa)

This year’s edition of the festival promises to be an amplified version of the festival’s previous amazing editions with more exciting activities including masterclasses, industry conversations, an art exhibition, AiF Music Synergy Concert, and an awards gala.

Take a sneak peek of the selected films below.

GHANA

Baby Something – Nicole F. Amarteifio – Narrative

Hug Someone – Enuk Souer – Narrative

Nyame Mma (Children of God) – Joewackle J. Kusi – Narrative

Life in Limbo – Michael Kwame Ansah – Documentary

Rise – Jesse Sunkwa-Mills – Animation

Rule of Thumb – Delanyo – Student Film

EBU – Thompson Lordson – Student Film

UNITED STATES

Superman Doesn’t Steal – Tamika Lamison – Narative

In The Garden of Tulips – Julia Elihu – Narrative

Lettre La – Kyvon Edwin – Narrative

Akos & Janet – Boafoa Offei-Darko – Narrative

Together – Garrett Hubbard – Documentary

Hanina/ Homesick – Yasmin Moll – Animation

UNITED KINGDOM

The Perfect Knight – Stephané Alexandre – Narrative

Elmina – Eoghan McDonaugh – Documentary

The Rich Legacy Of A Vibrant Fabric – Dannyelle Arthur – Documentary

From The Top – Rich Farris – Animation

Date With Death – Harry Sherriff – Student Film

FRANCE

Scapegoat – Nicolas Séry – Narrative

Allies – Salif Cissé – Narrative

The Fall of Phaeton – Aurélie Filain – Narrative

Rage – Youssouf BA – Student Film

The Sea Won’t Scare Us – Camille Toulmé & Julien Goudichaud – France

NIGERIA

The Delectable Azeezah Sama – Tochi Onwubiko & Orobosa Ikponmwen – Narrative

On Your Own – Daniel Omokhagbo Itegboje – Documentary

Sealed – Bolanle Jegede – Student Film

The Kiriji War – Durotimi Akinkugbe – Digital Story

KENYA

Pepo Kali – Lydia Matata – Narrative

The Collector – Andrew Evans Omolo – Narrative

ENCHUKUNOTO (The Return) – Laissa Malih – Documentary

Sipping Words – Ian Gituku Ngene – Documentary

ITALY

The Delay – Mattia Napoli – Narrative

Fuochi – Mirko Genduso – Narrative

A Guerra Finita – Simone Massi – Animation

CHINA

Farewell to Myself – Shixiong Luo – Narrative

Nobody (Little Pig Demon) – Shui Yu & Liaoyu Chen – Animation

The Kidnapping (Old Man Yang) – Yang Gu, Kuang Liu & Liaoyu Chen – Animation

CANADA

Gentle Hum of Spring – Simon Garez – Narrative

I & I – Conrad Coates – Documentary

BRAZIL

Travessia – Alexandre Maciel – Documentary

Mutirão – Lincoln Péricles – Digital Story

MEXICO

Where is Rafael? – Mariana Azcárate – Narrative

Baby Boot – Lorence – Student Film

LEBANON

Talk To Me – Ribal Chedid – Student Film

Cold In The Morning – Alaa Fleifel – Music Film

MALTA

Cookie Box – Adam Żurawiecki – Narrative

SOUTH AFRICA

Umlindelo – Mbali Mashaba – Narrative

IRELAND

Tethered – Stephen T. Lally – Narrative

JAMAICA

Jonhonnu Nuh Dead – Ryan Eccleston – Documentary

AUSTRALIA

Katele – John Harvey – Narrative

GERMANY

The Neighbor – Asbirg Naranjo – Narrative

MALI

SƐBƐN – Rokiatou Konaté – Narrative

SENEGAL

The Prophecy – Rehanna Ngom – Student Film

BURKINA FASO

Journey of Nowhere – Eric Marie Afer – Narrative

INDIA

Momo Deal – Dheeraj Jindal – Narrative

CÔTE D’IVOIRE

DÈJÀ NU – Rolf Hellat – Narrative

TANZANIA

Mwana Hiti – Haikaeli Gilliard & Nicholas Calvin Mwakatobe – Documentary

SIERRA LEONE

Ma ŋaye ka Masaala a se ka Wɔmɛti (From God To Man) – Lansana Mansaray – Documentary

SÃO TOMÉ PRÍNCIPE

The Battle of The Giants – Katya Aragão – Documentary

SPAIN

Off The Page – Joan Oliver Nadal & Diego Gómez Tejedor – Student Film

RUSSIA

Cats. Why Do We Need Them – Liudmila Komrakova – Music Film

SWITZERLAND

Pronto (Light Light) – Maximilian Speidel – Music Film

AUSTRIA