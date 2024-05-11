The Police at Suntreso in the Ashanti Region, have arrested an individual for allegedly assaulting a staff member of the Ghana Water Company Limited during a disconnection process due to outstanding debt.

The alleged victim, Samuel Owusu Yeboah, was performing his regular duties of meter reading and bill distribution in Obronikrom, within the Kumasi metropolis, when the incident occurred on Friday.

Yeboah reported that the customer, identified as Amofa Francis, threatened to detain him unless he reconnected the water supply. This threat escalated into a physical altercation, resulting in the alleged assault.

Francis, despite having an outstanding debt of 590, expressed outrage over the disconnection of his meter.

Yeboah reached out to the management at the Ashanti South Region of the Ghana Water Company Limited, who accompanied the police to apprehend the suspect.

The Ghana Water Company Limited’s management in the Ashanti Region has issued a stern warning against any form of assault on its employees while they are on duty.

Ebenezer Padi Narh, the Ashanti Regional Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Water Company Limited, declared that the company is committed to pursuing legal action to ensure justice is upheld.

Yeboah was provided with a police medical form, and the investigation into the incident is currently underway.

