A 16-year-old girl has died with several others sustaining injuries of varying degrees after a rainstorm wreaked havoc in Jachie in the Bosomtwi District of the Ashanti Region.

The storm, which occurred on Thursday, May 16, 2024, ripped off the roofs of over 50 houses and other structures, leaving parts of the community without electricity.

Charles Osei Tutu, the distraught father, recounting the circumstances leading to the death of his 16-year-old daughter, Abena Ofoda stated “The winds came very strong on Thursday. I was at the workplace but she was with her mother in the kitchen.”

“The roof ripped off and she was frightened by the movement of the roof by the wind. She told her mother she was not too comfortable with the strong winds. The mother took her to my other house nearby. The mother then returned to get some items only she realised my daughter had passed away when she went back to the house.”

As residents await assistance from the government following an assessment by officials from the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), they are working to repair their buildings.

The rainstorm also damaged electricity poles, causing power outages in some areas.

Residents and businesses are urgently appealing for power to be restored.

The Bosomtwi District Assembly is taking steps to support the victims.

District Chief Executive of the Bosomtwi District Assembly, Joseph Assuming told Citi News that his office is collaborating with the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to restore power to the affected areas.

