Journalist, Abigail Arthur has received the first prize at the prestigious Merck Foundation Africa Media Recognition Awards 2022.

The award recognises her outstanding work in the field of health journalism, specifically her insightful coverage of ‘Diabetes and Hypertension.’

She was awarded together with others in Accra on Friday, May 24.

Ms Arthur’s winning entry, a series of articles that shed light on the growing prevalence of diabetes and hypertension, was lauded for its depth, accuracy, and impact. Her work has played a crucial role in raising awareness about these chronic conditions and the need for early detection and management.

The Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, instituted the Africa Media Recognition Awards to encourage journalists across Africa to produce accurate, informative, and compelling content about health issues.

Upon receiving the award, Ms Arthur expressed her gratitude to the Merck Foundation and dedicated her win to those battling diabetes and hypertension.

“This award is not just for me, but for every individual fighting these conditions. Through my work, I hope to bring about change and contribute to a healthier Africa,” she said.

First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo congratulated all awardees and urged them to continue to do their good work. She further commended Merck Foundation for its role in the health industry.

The Merck Foundation CEO, Dr Rasha Kelej, also congratulated all awardees and urged them to continue to do their best.