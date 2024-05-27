Investigative Journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni, has commended North Tongu Member of Parliament (MP), Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, for demonstrating the potential of MPs in scrutinising the executive branch of government.

Mr Ablakwa has gained a reputation for holding the executive and the government accountable. He has also exposed several scandals under the Akufo-Addo government.

Recently, he brought to light the sale of 60% of SSNIT’s shares to Rock City Hotels, a company owned by Abetifi MP and Minister of Food and Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong.

In a social media post on Monday, Mr Awuni suggested that if a single MP could achieve this, then the parliament could play a crucial role in safeguarding the country, given that many dubious deals are vetted by a parliamentary committee before approval.

“Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has shown that our MPs can be useful in keeping the executive in check. If one MP can do this, then parliament can save us because many of the shady deals and confidential documents go through one parliamentary committee or the other before getting passed,” he stated.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has shown that our MPs can be useful in keeping the executive in check. If one MP can do this, then parliament can save us because many of the shady deals and confidential documents go through one parliamentary committee or the other before getting passed. pic.twitter.com/3JhwnTZB86 — Manasseh Azure Awuni (@Manasseh_Azure) May 27, 2024