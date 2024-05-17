Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, has lodged a petition with the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), seeking an investigation into the sale of six hotels owned by the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) to Bryan Acheampong.

Ablakwa revealed that documents in his possession indicate that SSNIT is on the verge of selling a majority 60% stake in six of its hotels to the Minister for Food and Agriculture. He is also asking CHRAJ to stop the sale of the hotels to the Abetifi MP.

In his petition to CHRAJ, Ablakwa contends that the sale of SSNIT’s shares in the hotels lacks due process and violates procurement procedures.

“In my petition, I am inviting CHRAJ to investigate grave matters bothering on conflict of interest, abuse of power, lack of due process, procurement breaches, cronyism, and graft,” he said.

Ablakwa further asserted that the MP for Abetifi, who owns the well-known Rock City Hotel Limited, has breached the Constitution, emphasising that he has neither applied for nor received permission from the Speaker of Parliament to hold a profitable office.

“I have also drawn attention to blatant violations of Article 78(3) and 98(2) of the 1992 Constitution as diligent checks from Parliament’s Committee on Office of Profit reveal that Hon. Bryan Acheampong has not applied and does not have the permission of the Speaker of Parliament to hold an office of profit,” part of the petition reads.

Ablakwa also expressed serious concerns about potential job losses if the sale negotiations are concluded.

“I am additionally worried about potential job losses if this sale to Bryan Acheampong is finalised.”

The hotels in question include Labadi Beach Hotel, La Palm Royal Beach Resort, Elmina Beach Resort, Ridge Royal Hotel, Busua Beach Resort and Trust Lodge Hotel.

Read below the details of Ablakwa's petition

As I earlier disclosed on Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana programme, I have today successfully

Intercepted documents in my possession confirm that SSNIT is far advanced in selling a controlling 60% stake in six of its hotels to Rock City Hotel Limited owned by Hon. Bryan Acheampong, the MP for Abetifi and Minister for Food and Agriculture.

Hon. Acheampong is a director and the sole beneficial owner of Rock City Hotel Limited.

The six SSNIT hotels being sold are:

• Labadi Beach Hotel

• La Palm Royal Beach Resort

• Elmina Beach Resort

• Ridge Royal Hotel

• Busua Beach Resort

• Trust Lodge Hotel

Since 2008, when Dr. Omane Boamah and I dragged the late Hon. Jake Obetsebi Lamptey to court over attempts to buy his official bungalow, I have always maintained that it is wrong, unethical and reprehensible for public officials, particularly, Ministers of State to participate in the purchase of state assets. It is a matter of principle.

Also, a number of these SSNIT hotels are very profitable and one wonders the rationale for the sale.

May God help us to defeat state capture, and to scuttle this opaque and unethical transaction, which is certainly not in the national interest.

For God and Country.

Ghana First 🇬🇭

