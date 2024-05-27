The Member of Parliament for North Tongu Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has notified the Ghana Police Service of a planned demonstration against the sale of Social Security and National Insurance Trust’s (SSNIT) 60% stake in four hotels to Rock City Hotel, owned by MP for Abetifi Bryan Acheampong.

Ablakwa has been vocal in his opposition to the sale, citing a lack of due process and violation of procurement procedures. He has also petitioned the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) seeking an investigation into the sale of the hotels owned by SSNIT.

Bryan Acheampong who doubles as the Minister for Agriculture claims that Ablakwa is tarnishing his image.

The demonstration, scheduled for Tuesday, June 18, will commence at the Labadi Beach Hotel, proceed through La Palm Royal Beach Hotel, and end at the Jubilee House, where a petition will be presented to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Ablakwa expressed optimism about receiving maximum cooperation from the police.

“Pursuant to the Public Order Act. 1994 (Act 491), this series as formal notice to your outfit that a considerable number of Ghanaians from all walks of life intend to demonstrate against the unconscionable sale of SSNIT’s 60% stake in its hotels to Rock City owned by the current Minister for Food and Agriculture, Hon Bryan Acheampong.

“The date for this consequential demonstration is Tuesday, June 18, 2024, at 9 am. This June 18 public manifestation is one of numerous patriotic steps we shall be embarking upon to save Ghana’s strategic assets.

“We hope we can count on the Ghana Police Service to cooperate in this defining matter of enormous public interest, and as expected of your institution under Act 491.”

He expressed disappointment in the government’s pursuit to sell the hotels to Bryan Acheampong despite public outcry.

“Regrettably, despite the national outrage, unambiguous demands from Organized Labour and Civil Society Organizations that the sale be stopped, the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government has refused to listen to the overwhelming majority of Ghanaians who have loudly condemned this sale.

“Considering that the deal Is about to be finalized and noting that the Agric Minister has been offering strange public justifications for his conduct, which reveals that the government intends to continue with this putrefying arrangement albeit with impunity; in these circumstances, as citizens, we are compelled to enter the next phase of our national resistance.”

