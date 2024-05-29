Ghanaian celebrity Kwadwo Nkansah, better known as Lil Win, has rejected accusations of neglect by the family of the late 3-year-old Richmond Tawiah Ampomah describing them as unwarranted.

Before the premiere of his movie titled “A Country Called Ghana’, in Kumasi, Lilwin and some members of his team were involved in a gory accident that led to the death of a 3-year-old boy.

The death of the child has been condemned by many who claim the actor was overspeeding and failed to respect traffic regulations.

The family of the young boy have complained about the disregard from the camp of Lil Win following the death of their son.

But in a statement shared on his Instagram page, Lilwin indicated that the accusations of neglect by the family of the late 3-year-old boy are unwarranted.

According to him, some of his crew members also sustained various injuries and therefore they had to attend to them to secure their lives.

He, however, expressed for the family of the three-year-old who died in the accident.