Veteran Ghanaian actress, Kalsoume Sinare, has been nominated at the 13th Annual Mega 3G Awards and Celebrity Bash, set to take place in New York.

This year’s honorees include notable personalities such as the Akumaa Mama Zimbi Foundation, Nyansa Boakwa of Happy FM, Empress Gifty Osei, ACP Kofi Sarpong, Ofori Amponsah, Prophet Kpegah Tamakloe, Lord Kenya, Aburi Gardens Restaurant, VA, Doris Boaduwaa, the Black Queens, and many others.

The nominees were announced in the last week of April, with the event scheduled for Saturday, October 5, 2024, at the Ukrainian Youth Center, 301 Palisade Avenue, Yonkers, NY.

Kalsoume Sinare, one of Ghana’s most dedicated and celebrated actresses with a solid background in the film industry, has appeared in over 100 movies, captivating viewers with her compelling performances across a variety of roles.

The 3G award scheme recognises the sacrifice and dedication of unsung heroes from Ghana, Africa, and global communities.

Past recipients of awards from the 3G Media Group & Afrikan Digest have included Lynne Carter, the first African American female boxing judge and a three-time Hall of Famer; Honourable Kennedy Agyapong; Hollywood actor Abraham Attah; boxing legend Azuma Nelson; Rev. Osei Kofi; Ibrahim Sunday; Akwasi Appiah, former Black Stars Coach; Asamoah Gyan, former Captain of the Ghana Black Stars; Ruth-Hassell Thompson; Deloris Frimpong Manso, aka Delay; Captain Smart, and many more.