The Manhyia Palace has announced that all roads leading to the palace on Sunday, May 12, will be blocked.

In a statement, the Palace noted that only vehicles with appropriate stickers would be allowed access to these roads.

“This is to give dignitaries attending the Adae Kese easy passage to the Palace,” it added in a statement dated May 11.

The Palace also noted that tricycles commonly referred to as pragia and aboboyaa are banned from the Manhyia Palace vicinity on Sunday.

