The Minister of Roads and Highways, Francis Asenso-Boakye, has announced that the Adentan-Dodowa Road Project, which has been plagued by delays and concerns over its deplorable state, is set to be completed by November.

During a visit to the site on Thursday, May 30, the Minister acknowledged the challenges faced by residents and motorists due to the poor state of the road.

However, he expressed confidence in the new contractor, who has already made significant progress since starting work seven weeks ago.

“They started seven weeks ago and already they’ve done seven kilometres, doing massive excavation works and drainage facilities and I’m very encouraged by the work that they’ve done and I’m very confident that they’ll be able to stick within the schedule and by November, the Motorist will start experiencing the benefits.”

The Minister attributed the delay in the project to issues with the previous contractor and emerging developments along the corridor but assured that the necessary process would be followed to ensure the new contractor begins work as soon as possible.

“So we had issues with the contracts and since I’ve been here, I’ve had discussions with my officials and we are going to terminate that contract, we’ll repackage it and the project and give it to our new contractor. But I can assure you that we are going to go through the necessary process to ensure that contractors come to the site as soon as possible.”

Residents, who have been suffering due to the poor state of the road, expressed relief at the Minister’s visit and the announcement of a new contractor.

A resident stated, “The place is very bad, you know some of us use the smaller vehicle and we are suffering. You have to be changing car parts almost every time at a very high price. So it’s very difficult.

“It’s something we’ve been talking about over and over again at the assembly that the government should come to our aid and so we are happy that the Minister himself is here to ascertain the danger of the road so I think we are okay now.”