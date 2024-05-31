The Attorney General (AG), Godfred Yeboah Dame, has submitted an affidavit contesting the application by the third defendant in the ambulance case, Richard Jakpa, who is seeking to have charges against him dismissed.

Jakpa’s legal team submitted an application to the court, requesting that the charges against him be dropped or, alternatively, that the proceedings be halted.

In his sworn statement, Mr Jakpa claimed that Mr Dame had multiple interactions with him, during which Dame assured him of his innocence and promised his acquittal.

Jakpa further alleges that Dame informed him that his inclusion in the prosecution was to mask the real intent behind the trial.

He asserts that Dame initiated the action due to pressure from President Akufo-Addo and Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta to persecute Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, the then-ranking member for finance and now the Minority Leader.

However, in the application contesting that filed by Mr Jakpa, the AG stated that Mr Jakpa had not presented valid grounds to justify the granting of the application, which is recognized in the country’s criminal procedure and practice.

The AG also characterised the application as a deceptive and desperate attempt by the applicant to halt his legitimate prosecution for his role in causing financial loss to the state through the purchase of regular vans misrepresented as ambulances.

“…Wherefore, I swear to his affidavit in opposition to the application as frivolous, vexatious and a complete waste of this court’s time,” he further stated.

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital