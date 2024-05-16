The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Fifi Kwetey, has called on Ghana’s Electoral Commission (EC) to replace, the voter ID cards lost by victims of the recent Akosombo dam spillage for free.

The NDC general secretary during a press conference held on Thursday, May 16, Mr Kwetey emphasised the urgency of the situation and the need for the EC to act swiftly and compassionately.

“Let me use this opportunity to make this demand of the Electoral Commission on the replacement of lost voter ID cards. From May 30, the EC is expected to provide cards at no cost to the victims of the flood that happened along the Volta River and the lake. This is a demand, not a plea,” he stated.

Among other things, Fifi Kwetey also highlighted broader concerns regarding the EC’s operations.

The NDC as a party is pushing for an independent bipartisan parliamentary investigation into the EC’s handling of sensitive equipment, citing the theft of Biometric Voter Registration (BVR) kits that were under surveillance at the EC headquarters and the unexplained loss of Biometric Verification Devices (BVDs).

“We insist on the initiation of an independent bipartisan parliamentary inquiry into the conduct of the EC, particularly focusing on the stolen BVR kits which were under CCTV surveillance at the EC headquarters and the mysterious disappearance of BVDs.

“Indeed, the EC’s actions in the coming days will signal its commitment—or lack thereof—to upholding the democratic process in Ghana. We will accept nothing less than full accountability and immediate remedial action to restore faith in our electoral process,” he added.

