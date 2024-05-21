President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has sworn in 24 new ministers and deputy ministers.

At a brief ceremony at the Jubilee House, President Akufo-Addo asked the new ministers to help him fulfil his mandate to ensure citizens have access to opportunities for growth and prosperity.

He urged the new appointees to work diligently towards him to achieve promises to the people of Ghana.

President Akufo-Addo, who administered the Oaths of Office, Secrecy, and Allegiance, expressed confidence that the appointees would make significant contributions during the final seven months of his term as president.

He reminded them of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) commitment to serve Ghanaians honestly and competently and stressed the importance of filing their asset declarations promptly and maintaining integrity in the discharge of their public duties.

Parliament approved the ministers’ nominations on Friday, May 17, 2024.

The newly sworn-in Ministers include Mrs. Abena Osei-Asare, Minister of State for the Ministry of Finance; Andrew Kofi Egyapa Mercer, Minister for Tourism, Art and Culture; Lydia Seyram Alhassan, Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources; and Martin Kwaku Adjei-Mensah Korsah, Minister for Local Government, Rural Development and Decentralisation.

Other Ministers include Ophelia Mensah Hayford, Minister for Environmental, Science, Technology, and Innovation; Darkoa Newman, Minister for Gender, Children, and Social Protection; Dr. Bernard Okoe-Boye, Minister for Health; and Fatimatu Abubakar, Minister for Information.

Nii Kwartei Titus Glover and Daniel Machator were also sworn in as Regional Ministers for Greater Accra and Oti respectively.

The 14 Deputy Ministers that were sworn in included Dr. Benjamin Sekyere Yeboah, Deputy Minister for Gender, Children, and Social Protection; Sylvester Tetteh, Deputy Minister for Information; Charles Acheampong, Deputy Minister for Communications and Digitisation; and Adelaide Ntim, Deputy Minister for Health. Others are Alexander Akwasi Acquah, also a Deputy Minister for Health; Vincent Ekow Assafuah, Deputy Minister for Local Government, Rural Development and Decentralisation; and John Kobina Abbam Aboah Sanie, Deputy Minister for Energy.

Others include Collins Adomako Mensah, Deputy Minister for Energy; Dr. Prince Hamidu Armah, Deputy Minister for Works and Housing; Professor Kingsley Nyarko, Deputy Minister for Education; and Dr. Festus Awuah Kwofie, Deputy Minister for Employment, Labour Relations, and Pensions. Also included are Akwasi Konadu, Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources; Musah Abdul Aziz Ayaba, Deputy Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development; and Dr. Alexander Ampaabeng, Deputy Minister for Finance.

The ceremony began with a moment of silence in memory of Kwasi Atta, a driver who tragically lost his life in a recent accident at Bunso Junction.

