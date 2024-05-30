President Nana Akufo-Addo has taken significant steps to address the concerns raised by Organised Labour regarding the controversial sale of four hotels by the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), to Agric Minister Bryan Acheampong.

The president was petitioned by Organised Labour to halt the sale of the four hotels to Bryan Acheampong.

In response to the petition, President Akufo-Addo has directed Employment and Labour Relations Minister Ignatius Baffour Awuah to engage in discussions with the labour leaders.

The goal of the engagement according to the president is to find a mutually acceptable solution to the dispute, ensuring that the interests of all stakeholders are considered.

Dr. Yaw Baah, the Secretary-General of the Trades Union Congress (TUC), confirmed the president’s directive in a media engagement.

“We wrote to the president that we needed to engage him on this [sale of the SSNIT hotels]. He has referred it to the [Employment and Labour Relations] Minister to start the engagement with us. We are hoping that these engagements will help all of us to find a solution to what we think is a problem.

“We are going to meet with the SSNIT Board. Organized labour leaders are going to meet with the SSNIT Board and also with the Employment and Labour Relations Minister who is also in charge of pensions.”

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa who first brought the sale to the public domain, has also petitioned the Commission for Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) to probe the sale of the hotels to the Agric Minister.

