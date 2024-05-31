The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has officially launched the Youth Climate Action Fund programme and called for proposals.

The initiative, powered by Bloomberg Philanthropies and in collaboration with United Cities and Local Governments as well as the Bloomberg Centre for Public Innovation at Johns Hopkins University, aims to empower young individuals in cities to take meaningful action towards combating climate change.

The programme, which will run for the next six months, is expected to provide young residents of Accra, aged 15–24, and youth climate organisations with the necessary resources and support needed to implement climate action projects in the city under the Accra Climate Action Plan (CAP).

Speaking during the launch, the Metropolitan Chief Executive of AMA, Elizabeth K.T. Sackey, emphasised the city’s commitment to combating climate change and empowering the youth, adding that the launch marked the beginning of a movement towards a more sustainable future.

She disclosed that to apply for the fund, ranging from $1000 to $5000 per project, interested individuals or groups must submit a detailed description of the proposed project with a budget showing how the funds would be utilised, stressing that entities eligible for funding must have formal incorporation or status (not necessarily an NGO or charity), a bank account in their name, and the ability to manage the funds.

She outlined various climate mitigation actions and policies being undertaken by the AMA highlighting projects on municipal building energy audits towards developing a green building programme, rooftop planting, tree planting, the CLEAN project, source separation, and creating climate awareness.

Madam Sackey announced the upcoming open call for project proposals, urging young individuals and organisations to participate by visiting the AMA website (ama.gov.gh) and social media platforms (@AccraMetropolis) for further information on the application process.

“Climate change is one of the most pressing challenges of our time, affecting every aspect of our lives and environment. It demands immediate and innovative action. Our youth are at the forefront of this fight with their boundless energy, creativity, and determination. They are not just the leaders of tomorrow, but today’s leaders. Through the Youth Climate Action Fund, we are providing our young leaders, who are as engaged as we are in this climate fight, with the resources and support they need to turn their innovative ideas into impactful actions, ” she said.

She used the opportunity to call on both the youth and residents to embrace the opportunity and work together towards a sustainable future, and she assured the city’s commitment to supporting youth initiatives, not only financially but also through fostering collaboration and sharing best practices.

Project lead for the city of Accra, Daniel Asomani highlighted the eligibility criteria, and focus areas for applicants, and announced that the deadline for submission of applications is July 1st, 2024.

He pointed out that examples of youth community projects that the Youth Climate Action Fund could support include awareness creation, research, and co-development initiatives, climate mitigation and adaptation initiatives, youth-managed recycling and waste reduction programmes as well as involvement in the governance of local climate action plans.

