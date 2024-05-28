The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has called for the immediate resignation or dismissal of the Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame, amidst serious allegations of misconduct.

The party’s demands follow the release of a 16-minute audio recording that they claim implicates Mr. Dame in a scheme to influence court proceedings against the Minority Leader, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson.

The tape allegedly captures a conversation in which Godfred Dame is heard coaching the third accused, Richard Jakpa, on what to say in court, with instructions aimed at discrediting the Minority Leader.

This development has prompted the NDC to question Mr. Dame’s suitability as the leader of the Ghana Bar and his role as the Attorney General.

During a press conference on Tuesday, May 28, National Chairman John Asiedu Nketiah outlined the party’s position, stating, “Considering the scandalous nature of this recording and other forms of evidence we have shown you, we wish to make the following pressing demands as part of the efforts to restore credibility to the Attorney General’s Office and Ghana’s Judicial system.”

“The immediate and unconditional resignation or dismissal of Godfred Dame for bringing the high office of the Attorney General and the Minister of Justice into repute and public opprobrium. Clearly, Mr Dame is not fit to hold himself out as Attorney General and Minister of Justice. He is unfit to be the leader of the Ghana bar,” he stated.

The NDC has also called for the immediate prosecution of Godfred Dame for alleged violations of Ghanaian law, warning that failure to do so by President Akufo-Addo would result in future legal action by an NDC-led government.

Additionally, the party seeks disciplinary proceedings against Mr. Dame by the general legal council and a publicly televised parliamentary inquiry into these allegations and other reports of judicial manipulations by Godfred Dame has also been proposed by the NDC, aiming to censure him and prevent any recurrence of such judicial manipulation.

“The immediate prosecution of Godfred Dame for multiple violations of the laws of Ghana. We wish to make it clear that should President Akufo-Addo refuse or fail to prosecute him, the future NDC government will prosecute Godfred Dame for this heinous crime or fabrication of evidence.

“Commencement of disciplinary proceedings by the general legal council against Godfred Dame and his disbarment for this conduct unbecoming of a lawyer and more importantly the leader of the Ghana bar.

“… A publicly televised parliamentary enquiry into this and other reports of judicial manipulations by Godfred Dame of the view to sensor him to prevent the recurrence of such judicial manipulation,” he said.

