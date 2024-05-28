The New Patriotic Party (NPP) says the alleged audio tape involving Attorney General Godfred Dame and Richard Jakpa, the third accused in the ambulance case released by the opposition National Democratic Congress has been tampered with.

At a press conference, NPP National Organizer, Henry Nana Boakye (Nana B) described the tape as distorted and manipulated, claiming it was “cut and pieced together” by the NDC to create a certain impression.

“The NDC today addressed a press conference and released what is believed to be their evidence. Clearly, you could see that it was doctored. It’s a manipulated tape. It is a cut and pieced-together tape, thrown out to create a certain impression. And we are here to respond to these evil-minded persons,” he added.

The NDC addressed the press a few hours after the NDC did same calling on the president to dismiss the Attorney General.

Richard Jakpa, the third accused, revealed under cross-examination that Godfred Dame had been calling him at odd hours to obtain testimony to indict the Minority Leader, Dr. Ato Forson.

Dr. Ato Forson, a former Deputy Finance Minister, is facing trial for his alleged role in the procurement of faulty ambulances for Ghana. This has sparked public conversations, with some calling for the Attorney General’s resignation.

The Attorney General had insisted that Jakpa had sent letters requesting a plea bargain, which had not been accepted.

However, the NDC played a tape during a press conference on Tuesday, May 28, to counter the Attorney General’s claims. The NDC General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, stated that Jakpa never requested a plea bargain.

—-

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital